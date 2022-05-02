Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($44.21) to €41.50 ($43.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €32.00 ($33.68) to €30.50 ($32.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS VLPNY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

