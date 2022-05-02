Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $19.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vonage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 127,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Vonage has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.