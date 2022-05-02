Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.97

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 15071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

