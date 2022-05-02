W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 30.79%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey updated its FY22 guidance to $5.18-5.30 EPS.
WPC stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
