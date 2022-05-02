W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Stephens

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stephens from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.25.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $500.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.05. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

