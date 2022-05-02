WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Up 6.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 181,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

