Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Raised by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of WM traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,332. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.79 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.