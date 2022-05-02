Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,388. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.33 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

