Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAVC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

