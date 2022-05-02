Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.56

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $78.49, with a volume of 7930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.75.

The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

