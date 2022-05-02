Wealth Effects LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.47. 18,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,849. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

