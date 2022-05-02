Wealth Effects LLC Acquires Shares of 19,301 Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.58. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,607. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

