Wealth Effects LLC Acquires Shares of 3,988 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.68. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

