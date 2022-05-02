Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,549.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 452,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.37. 18,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,245. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

