Wealth Effects LLC Invests $342,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 48,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

