Wealth Effects LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

