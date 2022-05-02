Wealth Effects LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 731,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,381,016. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

