Wealth Effects LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 3,890 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,177. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

