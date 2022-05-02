Wealth Effects LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,645. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.25 and a 12 month high of $167.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.47.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.