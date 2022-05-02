Wealth Effects LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $210.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

