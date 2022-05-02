WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Update

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $40,209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

