Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.53

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 63577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,793,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

