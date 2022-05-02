West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.18

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 16422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

