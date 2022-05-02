West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.18

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 16422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

West Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

