Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $76.11, but opened at $78.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 989 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 545.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

