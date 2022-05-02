Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

