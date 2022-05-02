WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $314.36 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $314.36 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004524 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

