Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($34.84) to €34.50 ($37.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($40.86) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

WBRBY stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Wienerberger ( OTCMKTS:WBRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

