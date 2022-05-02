WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

DGRW traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,787. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

