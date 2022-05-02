Wootrade (WOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $356.96 Million

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00101577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wootrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

