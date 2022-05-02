Workiva (WK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $96.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workiva has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Workiva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

