Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $2.04 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $361.74 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $390.78 or 0.01009476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.00 or 0.07344206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042364 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,224,490 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

