Xion Finance (XGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $117,206.85

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $117,206.85 and approximately $4,044.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.86 or 0.07351138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

