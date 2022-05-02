Xion Finance (XGT) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $115,724.39 and $2,717.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00215885 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00437711 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 279.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74,122.21 or 1.92646124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

