XMON One Day Volume Tops $3.00 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $28,407.73 or 0.74368608 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $42.47 million and $3.00 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.28 or 0.07249712 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00037461 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

