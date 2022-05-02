YENTEN Hits Market Capitalization of $69,821.20 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $69,821.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.16 or 0.07281885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00258275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00737656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00544292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00070490 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00306287 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

