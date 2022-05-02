Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $162.31 million and $34.62 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.72 or 0.07301855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038633 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,190,379 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars.

