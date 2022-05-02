YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One YooShi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $90.35 million and $524,370.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.87 or 0.07228629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040047 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

