Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lifted by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

