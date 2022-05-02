Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YUMC opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

