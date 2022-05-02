Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Airgain reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

AIRG opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.13. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 128.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

