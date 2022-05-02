Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. 225,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,811. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

