Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Southern Copper reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,362,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $99,698,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. 1,083,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

