Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.
In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EGHT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $33.65.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
