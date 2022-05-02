Zacks: Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of FCRD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.53. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

