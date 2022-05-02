Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 509.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

NYSE MSGS traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

