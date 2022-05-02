Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

