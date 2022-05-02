Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,278. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2,991.4% in the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

