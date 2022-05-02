Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

INTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,309. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

