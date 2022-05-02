Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will report $113.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $106.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $445.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lawson Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 39,414.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,908. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

