Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

